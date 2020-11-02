Register
11:08 GMT02 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: India's Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi November 12, 2014

    Regional Political Outfit Seeks Probe Into Death of Ex-Indian Minister, Points Fingers at His Son

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080953496_0:347:3024:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_7612f6a2740eca72b64e7a27844b9eb0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011021080952039-regional-political-outfit-seeks-probe-into-death-of-ex-indian-minister-points-fingers-at-his-son/

    Amid the election time in India's Bihar state, prominent backward class leader Ram Vilas Paswan died on 8 October. While being a federal cabinet minister, he was also the head of Bihar's Lok Janshakti Party. Since his death, his son Chirag Paswan has taken over as party chief and separated the LJP from the federally governing alliance in Bihar.

    Amid the ongoing three-phase Bihar state assembly elections, a local party has demanded that an investigation be conducted into the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, who was a cabinet minister and head of the Lok Janshati Party (LJP) from the state. 

    The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), headed by a former state chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, demanded the probe in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Referring to Ram Vilas Paswan's son and the LJP's new chief Chirag Paswan, the HAM expressed scepticism over Chirag's role in his father's death.

    Paswan, a powerful "Dalit" - or untouchable - class leader from Bihar, was suffering from heart disease. He was recuperating from surgery in a Delhi hospital when he passed away on 8 October.

    Reacting sharply to the demand for an investigation, Chirag has said, “Those who are talking such things about a son should be ashamed of themselves”.

    The way Manjhi Ji is talking about my father now, why didn't he show so much concern about him when he was hospitalised? Everyone is playing politics over a dead person now, why no one bothered to visit him when he was alive?: LJP President Chirag Paswan on Jiten Ram Manjhi https://t.co/2huWJ0HprN

    ​Both the HAM and the LJP are contesting the ongoing legislative assembly polls in Bihar independent of any alliances.

    Chirag, however, has maintained that his party, the LJP, will continue to remain with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the national level.

    Bihar goes to the second phase of polling for the 243-member legislative assembly on Tuesday, 3 November, while the third and final phase will be held on 7 November. The votes will be counted on 10 November. 

    Two major alliances are facing each other – the National Democratic Alliance led by the regional Janata Dal (United) and the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party, while the opposition Mahagatbandhan or, Grand Alliance, is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) headed by the scam-tainted former state chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. India’s main opposition Congress and Communist parties are fighting in the elections as part of the Grand Alliance.

    Related:

    Modi's BJP Faces Public Outcry, Poll Code Violation Over Free COVID Vaccine Promise to Bihar Voters
    Arson, Violence Erupt in Poll-Bound Bihar Over Killing of Men in Police Firing - Video
    PM Modi Attacks Rahul Gandhi With 'Crown Prince' Jibe Amid Bihar Polls
    Tags:
    Indian National Congress, Elections, Bihar, Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People wearing costumes and face masks to protect against the coronavirus, celebrate Halloween in Central of Hong Kong, early Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
    Trick or Treat! Macabre and Eerie Costumes of 2020 Halloween Season
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse