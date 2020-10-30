Watch: Bollywood’s New Party Song 'Burj Khalifa' Starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Makes Millions Groove

After millions of people from India posted their #MyBurjKhalifaDance videos on Twitter, Akshay Kumar, actress Kiara Advani, and the makers of the upcoming movie “Laxmii” have created a special video featuring the best and quirkiest dance moves of fans.
Akshay shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “The love for #BurjKhalifa has made us a family of 75 million and growing. Thank you for putting in the best dance moves and making it the blockbuster song of 2020”.
Ahead of the release of the movie “Laxmii” on 9 November on the OTT platform, the #MyBurjKhalifaDance competition has created a lot of hype on social media.
The love for #BurjKhalifa has made us a family of 75 million and growing. Thank you for putting in the best dance moves and making it the blockbuster song of 2020 🔥#FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #MyBurjKhalifaDance pic.twitter.com/ZuNosAlYPB— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 30, 2020
The movie has also been shrouded in controversy due to the previous title of the film “Laxmmi Bomb”. A Rajasthan state-based political wing, Rajput Karni Sena, issued a legal notice to the makers claiming that the name "Laxmmi Bomb" was demeaning towards the Goddess Lakshmi (with a similar pronunciation in Hindi) and insulted religious sentiments.
Get up and get grooving with us! Yeh tha humara #MyBurjKhalifaDance, ab hai aapki baari to shake a leg and send us your atrangi entries using #MyBurjKhalifaDance, tag your friends and get a chance to be a part of an exclusive video call with Kiara and me! 💥🕺💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/ADsW9LZi6h— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 20, 2020
After discussing with India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the makers on Thursday changed the title of the movie from “Laxmmi Bomb” to “Laxmii”.
