Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Co-Production Movie 'Love Hostel' Sets Twitter Abuzz

Shah Rukh Khan fans were in for a surprise with the announcement of his next co-production movie “Love Hostel” which will star Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, and Bobby Deol.
Actress Sanya Malhotra took to Twitter and wrote, “A crime-thriller it is!”
A crime-thriller it is!— Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra07) October 29, 2020
Very excited to be a part of #LoveHostel, by @RedChilliesEnt & @DrishyamFilms. Also starring @masseysahib & @thedeol.
Directed by @iamshankerraman and produced by @gaurikhan, @ManMundra & @_GauravVerma. pic.twitter.com/kqJPa0cAu9
This gripping suspense thriller is set against the backdrop of the countryside of North India, tracing the volatile journey of a spirited young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending.
The film is written and directed by Shanker Raman, a national award-winning cinematographer who previously directed the acclaimed film “Gurgaon”.
"I have always been interested in questions of the hearts and minds. And I would say this, no matter what the question, violence is not the answer. I am happy to have found the perfect partners in Vikrant and Sanya and the formidable Bobby Deol. Love Hostel as a film not only questions what our society has become but also the paths we take to solve our problems," Shankar stated.
SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment has again joined hands with Drishyam Films to back this project, post last year’s “Kaamyaab” movie starring actor Sanjay Mishra. The movie is slated to be in theatres early next year.
Netizens have taken to social media to share their excitement about the upcoming movie.
Super Excited For The New Crime-Thriller #LoveHostel 🔥🔥— Arpan 🥺 (@srk_arpan) October 29, 2020
Without Any Doubt , We Got The Best Castttt @sanyamalhotra07 @masseysahib ♥️♥️
All The Besttt Team @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @iamsrk ♥️♥️
@thedeol amazing headlines in 2020 continues #ClassOf83, #Aashram poured many love and blessing and now #AashramChapter2 coming 11 Nov and above all the announcement of #LoveHostel is wow. pic.twitter.com/lqPBCDrAIy— Zakarie Abdi (@ZakarieAbdi2) October 29, 2020
wish you all the luck team redchillied n drishyam films who known to make beautiful content ,i knew after kamyaab ,you will collabrate for one
the director who made awesome thriller gurgaon ,all the best cast n crew.— Abhiraaj (@Abhi18763120) October 29, 2020
waiting to see
Wah.... It's news of the day for me... Will wait... Eagerly waiting for the trailer...— मुंगेरीलाल (सुmit) (@friendlysumit) October 29, 2020
Best Wishes 👍#LoveHostel
All comments
Show new comments (0)