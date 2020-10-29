Dr. Reddy's Partners with Department of Biotechnology for Sputnik V Vaccine Trials in India

Dr. Reddy's has announced its partnership with Government of India’s Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) to use its clinical trial centres for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.
“We are pleased with the collaboration with BIRAC as an advisory partner for clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. We look forward to working with them to accelerate our efforts in bringing the vaccine to India,” said Satish Reddy, Chairman of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.
Dr. Reddy’s sought support from BIRAC, under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), India's Ministry of Science and Technology, to conduct an immunogenicity assessment of the vaccine for late-stage trials.
Dr. Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT and Chairperson, BIRAC stated on the development, "The government is committed to fast track clinical development of COVID vaccine candidates and provide facilitation to accelerate market readiness of a suitable vaccine. We at DBT look forward to this partnership with Dr. Reddy’s for this Indo-Russian Collaboration for Vaccine Development."
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr. Reddy’s are collaborating to conduct clinical trials for the Russian coronavirus vaccine in India. The Drugs Controller General of India approved the phase II and III trials of the vaccine in India on 17 October.
Apart from Sputnik V, clinical trials of three other vaccines are underway. They include Oxford's AstraZeneca vaccine, Bharat Biotech's vaccine covaxin, and Zydus Cadila's vaccine ZycovD.
On 11 August, Russia became the world's first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, while the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is investing in the production and promotion of the vaccine abroad. Another Russian vaccine, EpiVacCorona, was registered earlier this month and its production has already started.
