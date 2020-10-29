Pakistan-Funded NGOs Under Scanner: India's Anti-Terror Agency Raids Nine Locations in Kashmir

India's anti-terrorism unit, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Thursday continued raids in Kashmir and national capital Delhi in connection with a case related to non-governmental organisations and trusts which raise funds in India and abroad supposedly for charitable activities. However, the agency suspects these groups are diverting the money to "secessionist and separatist activities" in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a statement by the NIA, those whose premises were searched include Falah-e-Aam trust, Charity Alliance in Delhi, Human Welfare foundation, J&K Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement and JK Voices of Victims.
"We have seized several incriminating documents and electronic devices from the raided premises," a senior NIA official said.
The NIA has claimed that there is evidence that a certain set of individuals are receiving money from Pakistan and recruiting individuals for terror-related activities in the valley.
The raids are connected with the case registered on 8 October after the NIA received credible information that certain NGOs and trusts are raising funds at home and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions and using them to fund terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
