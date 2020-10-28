‘Who Created It?’: Modi-Backed COVID Test-and-Trace App Under Scrutiny in India

The Aarogya Setu app was promoted as a safety net against COVID-19, designed by the government for the public. However, with the government failing to divulge details about its creator amid the opposition's unwavering suggestion that it is indeed a surveillance trap, the app has been completely shrouded in controversy.

The Chief Information Commission (CIC) of India issued a show-cause notice on Wednesday to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) – a body that provides IT solutions for the Indian government asking them to provide legitimate answers about the creation of Aarogya Setu.

The contact-tracing, self-assessment mobile app Aarogya Setu was launched by the Modi government days after the coronavirus forced Indians into a lockdown in March this year. The app has more than a hundred million downloads on Google Playstore alone, and more on Apple Store.

NIC has revealed that it has no information about the creator of the Aarogya Setu app. The show-cause notice issued by the CIC cannot be avoided, Hindustan Times reported.

The action by CIC comes after an Indian citizen Saurav Das filed a complaint with the RTI body. Das, who is a journalist by profession, claims to have also approached the NIC, National E-Governance Division (NeGD) and the ministry of electronics and information technology seeking to know about the creator of the application previously.

Aarogya Setu Update



Had an urgent hearing at CIC today. NIC & Ministry of Electronics IT were asked to tell me which dept has info on the shady Aarogya Setu App.



Both pointed at each other while saying “we don’t have it”!



Show-cause Notices for 25k penalty issued to officers. pic.twitter.com/dtxqJDA2Vc — Saurav Das (@OfficialSauravD) October 22, 2020

​Rahul Gandhi, a key political leader for India’s main opposition Congress party had previously called Aarogya Setu a surveillance tool collecting data of Indian citizens for the Modi government.

The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a pvt operator, with no institutional oversight - raising serious data security & privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2020

​Keeping in line with Gandhi’s statement from May, several Indian citizens are raising questions on the legitimacy of Aarogya Setu – the app that has been mandated by the Ministry of Home Affairs before entering restaurants, cinema halls and metro stations.

This guy called it out in May. https://t.co/3bOeQCYsqm — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) October 28, 2020

For God Sake !!!!!!!😲😲😲

Seriously!!!!!!! This is height of lie.....

First Chinese incursion and now this👇

Government is also running on bhagwan bharose

When I saw that Aarogya Setu app can share our details, I immediately uninstalled it.

BEWARE INDIA with this Chor Sarkar!! https://t.co/oxDsKaxicn — Shubhra (@shubhshaurya1) October 28, 2020

Govt had no data on

- Death of Migrants

- Death of healthcare workers

- Job loss during lockdown



now the Govt has no INFORMATION on who created Aarogya Setu app?



Time for Nehru or Mughals to take the blame. — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) October 28, 2020

Upon installation, the app is capable of identifying whether the user has come into contact with a COVID-19 patient or someone suspected of having it.

In order to predict the status of the user’s safety, the app requires the user to allow it to access the phone’s number, location, and Bluetooth connectivity feature.