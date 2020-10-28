Indian Officials Brush Off Twitter's Clarification for Showing Ladakh in China as Inadequate

The government had sternly told Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that Ladakh, the newly formed union territory, is an integral and inalienable part of India. Disapproving misrepresentation of the country’s map, the Indian government had asked the microblogging site to respect the sensitivities of citizens of the country.

An Indian Parliamentary Panel on Wednesday said it finds Twitter's explanations for showing Ladakh as part of China inadequate.

Officials at Twitter India had appeared before the joint parliamentary committee on the Data Protection Bill, 2019 and they were questioned by the members on showing Ladakh as part of China.

"The committee was unanimous in its opinion that Twitter's explanation on showing Ladakh as part of China was inadequate…showing Ladakh as a part of China amounts to a criminal offence which can warrant jail for up to seven years," media reports quoted the panel chief Minakshi Lekhi as saying on Wednesday.

On condition of anonymity, sources told Sputnik that Twitter representatives reiterated that the platform respects the sensitivities of India on this issue. However, the parliamentary panel said it was not just a question of sensitivity “it is against the sovereignty and integrity of the country (India)”.

After the meeting, a spokesperson said: "The recent geo tagging issue was swiftly resolved by our teams. We are committed to openness, transparency around our work and will remain in regular touch with the government to share timely updates."

Earlier this month, a massive outrage erupted after the geo-location of Leh, the joint capital and largest town of India’s union territory of Ladkah, was shown as part of China on Twitter.

Recently, India's Information and Technology Secretary Ajay Sawhney in a letter had said that “such attempts not only bring disrepute to Twitter but also raise questions about its neutrality and fairness as an intermediary".