Register
13:48 GMT28 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian Air Force pilot gets out of a Rafale fighter jet during its induction ceremony at an air force station in Ambala, India, 10 September 2020

    Major Boost: India to Receive 16 More Rafale Jets by April, Report Says

    ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080417427_0:45:3078:1777_1200x675_80_0_0_d909d57e6fe805144f734947278beadd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202010281080899092-major-boost-india-to-receive-16-more-rafale-jets-by-april-report-says/

    The induction of 4.5-generation Rafale fighters into the Indian Air Force comes at a time when the militaries of India and China remain locked in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

    Sixteen more Rafale fighter jets will be inducted into the Indian Air Force’s ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron by April next year, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday.

    Significantly, France’s biggest engine maker Safran is also said to have expressed its desire to manufacture fighter engines and ancillary parts in India, the Indian daily Hindustan Times quoted officials as saying.

    Developed by Safran, the Snecma M88 engines could be used to power not only Rafale fighters but also Light Combat Aircraft Mark II and twin-engine advanced multi-role combat aircraft, developed by India’s federal Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

    A Rafale fighter jet flies during its induction ceremony at an air force station in Ambala, India, September 10, 2020.
    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India Shows Off Its Air Power With Rafale Fighter Jets Ahead of IAF Day - Video
    Safran is said to have pledged the delivery of the first Make in India engine four years from the date of signing the contract, said the report.

    Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will reportedly meet delegates from Safran when he kicks off his three-nation tour to France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Thursday.

    Only Russia, France, and the US have the capability to manufacture fighter jet engines. Even China uses Russia-built RD-93 and RD-33 engines to power its JF-17 and JF-31 jets.

    Delivery Schedule

    According to the Indian daily, three Rafale jets will arrive at the Ambala air base from France’s Bordeaux-Merignac facility on 5 November. Three Rafale more Rafale jets will fly to India in January next year, with another three slated to arrive on the subcontinent in March. Seven more Rafale fighter jets will additionally arrive in April.

    Currently, Indian pilots are already training with seven Rafale jets in France.

    The report noted that with the induction of these fighter jets by April, the Ambala-based 17 ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron will be completed.

    Twenty-one of the jets reportedly received by India till April will be twin-seater, while will be single-seaters. All jets will be equipped with Mica and Meteor air-to-air missiles along with Scalp air-to-ground cruise missiles, the report said.

    Ambala city in Haryana state is strategically located, 200 kilometres from the national capital city of New Delhi and close to the de-facto border with Pakistan. Indian fighter pilots have also been carrying out sorties in Rafale jets at the China border in eastern Ladakh, with Ambala as the starting point.

    The report said the Rafale jets received after April will be stationed at Hashimara air base, located in West Bengal state. In September, the IAF inducted its first set of five Rafale jets in a high-profile ceremony at an airbase in Ambala. Overall, the South Asian country has ordered 36 French-made jets at a cost of $8.7 billion.

    Related:

    Five French Rafale Fighter Jets Formally Join Indian Air Force's Golden Arrows Squadron
    Indian Defence Minister Says Rafale Jets’ Induction Will Help in Ongoing Border Stand-off With China
    India Shows Off Its Air Power With Rafale Fighter Jets Ahead of IAF Day - Video
    Tags:
    India, China, Rafale
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse