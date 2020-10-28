Bollywood Actress Kangana Compares Faridabad 'Love Jihad' Victim to Indian Queens

The killing of 21-year-old Nikita Tomar outside her college in the Indian city of Faridabad has sparked national outrage. The incident was captured in CCTV footage and showed the young woman being shot at by a man, accompanied by his friend, while resisting abduction. Since the incident took place, #LoveJihad has been trending in India.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has described Nikita Tomar, the young woman who died on Monday while fighting off her kidnappers in the city of Faridabad, with legendary Indian queens Lakshmi Bai and Padmavati for not surrendering to the attackers.

Lakshmi Bai was an Indian queen from the princely state of Jhansi, currently the Jhansi district in Uttar Pradesh state. She was one of the leading figures during the 1857 Revolution and became a symbol of resistance to British rule for Indian nationalists. Padmavati was the queen of the Mewar Kingdom, presently a region in Rajasthan state.

Nikita’s bravery is no less than Rani LaxmiBai or Padmavati, jihadi murder was obsessed with her he kept asking her to come with her if she wanted to live she could have given in to his lust she chose to die instead, Devi Nikita rose for every Hindu woman’s dignity and pride. https://t.co/nY0jzKFUmD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2020

The so-called Love Jihad, a term used for the alleged conspiracy of Muslim men marrying women in order to convert them to to Islam, has emerged in the case.

Slamming the “jihadis”, the actress said they “have no shame or any fear of law and order” and demanded immediate action against the accused.

Whole world is shocked at what happened in France, still these Jihadis have no shame or any fear of law and order a Hindu girl student shot outside her college in broad day light because she refused to convert to Islam. Immediate actions needed.#weWantEncounterOfTaufeeq https://t.co/kIkVhfENow — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2020

​Kangana has also demanded a bravery award for the victim woman for not giving up in the face of her abductors.

देवी निकिता ने जो किया वो जौहर सी कम नहीं, वो मिट गयी मगर मर नहीं सकती, हम निकिता का ये बलिदान कभी नहीं भूलेंगे, मैं भारत सरकार से बिनती करती हूँ की देवी नीरजा की तरह देवी निकिता को भी ब्रेवरी अवार्डस से सुसज्जित किया जाए 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2020

​On Tuesday, the victim’s family revealed that the man accused of shooting their daughter (identified only by his first name, Tauseef) was her schoolmate. But over the last two years, Tauseef had been harassing Nikita and attempting to force her to marry him and convert to his his religion, which she had refused.

“Tauseef was trying to convert Nikita. He should be given capital punishment and our family should be given security," the woman's father told police.

Tauseef was arrested along with his accomplice by the Haryana Police; and further investigation is underway.