Register
15:01 GMT28 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut smiles during the trailer launch of her movie Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, 18 December 2018.

    Bollywood Actress Kangana Compares Faridabad 'Love Jihad' Victim to Indian Queens

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080430580_0:52:3025:1753_1200x675_80_0_0_f1486910f73ba5de23673a946d49d049.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202010281080898842-bollywood-actress-kangana-compares-faridabad-love-jihad-victim-to-indian-queens/

    The killing of 21-year-old Nikita Tomar outside her college in the Indian city of Faridabad has sparked national outrage. The incident was captured in CCTV footage and showed the young woman being shot at by a man, accompanied by his friend, while resisting abduction. Since the incident took place, #LoveJihad has been trending in India.

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has described Nikita Tomar, the young woman who died on Monday while fighting off her kidnappers in the city of Faridabad, with legendary Indian queens Lakshmi Bai and Padmavati for not surrendering to the attackers.

    Lakshmi Bai was an Indian queen from the princely state of Jhansi, currently the Jhansi district in Uttar Pradesh state. She was one of the leading figures during the 1857 Revolution and became a symbol of resistance to British rule for Indian nationalists. Padmavati was the queen of the Mewar Kingdom, presently a region in Rajasthan state.

    The so-called Love Jihad, a term used for the alleged conspiracy of Muslim men marrying women in order to convert them to to Islam, has emerged in the case.

    Slamming the “jihadis”, the actress said they “have no shame or any fear of law and order” and demanded immediate action against the accused.

    ​Kangana has also demanded a bravery award for the victim woman for not giving up in the face of her abductors.

    ​On Tuesday, the victim’s family revealed that the man accused of shooting their daughter (identified only by his first name, Tauseef) was her schoolmate. But over the last two years, Tauseef had been harassing Nikita and attempting to force her to marry him and convert to his his religion, which she had refused.

    “Tauseef was trying to convert Nikita. He should be given capital punishment and our family should be given security," the woman's father told police.

    Tauseef was arrested along with his accomplice by the Haryana Police; and further investigation is underway.

    Related:

    Watch: Actress Kangana Ranaut Kicks and Punches Ahead of Her Power-Packed Role as Fighter Jet Pilot
    'Waiting to Go to Jail Soon': B-Town Actress Kangana Ranaut on Second Criminal Complaint Against Her
    Tags:
    Queen, footage, CCTV, Haryana, jihad, love
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse