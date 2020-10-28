Peculiar Yellow 'Albino' Turtle Spotted in India

A bright yellow-hued turtle from the flap shell species was spotted in a pond in the Indian state of West Bengal. The turtle was rescued by the national Forest Service.
Indian Forest Service officer Debashish Sharma shared pictures of the yellow turtle. He stated that the animal's rare hue is attributed to some "genetic mutation or congenital disorder due to the absence of tyrosine pigment".
It's an albino kind whose peculiar yellow colour is may be bcoz of either some genetic mutation or congenital disorder due to absence of tyrosine pigment. @SudhaRamenIFS @drqayumiitk @wiiofficial1 @moefcc @susantananda3 @mvraoforindia pic.twitter.com/Yfhdu3D06t— Debashish Sharma, IFS (@deva_iitkgp) October 27, 2020
This is a second such find of a peculiar-looking turtle. In July, one albino turtle was found in the state of Odisha: a farmer in eastern India discovered a turtle with an unusual bright yellow colour. He alerted his local animal rights activists, who suggested that the animal is albino.
A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday.— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020
Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back. pic.twitter.com/ZHAN8bVccU
