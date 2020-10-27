Ban on Drones, Flying Objects Extended by a Month by Mumbai Police, Citing Safety of VVIPs

In order to safeguard VVIPs from being targeted by anti-social elements or terror groups, the Mumbai Police have issued an order extending the ban on drones and other aerial gadgets like micro-light aircraft and para-gliders from hovering over the skyline of Mumbai.
“Hereby the police order that no flying activity of drone or other thing shall be allowed in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai police commissionerate for a period of 30 days, i.e; from 30 October 2020 to 28 November 2020, except for aerial surveillance by Mumbai Police or by specific permission in writing by DCP (operations), “ the order reads.
Just In : Terror alert sounded in Mumbai. Police has issued an order under section 144 of CrPC banning drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles and paragliders in the area under the jurisdiction of Mumbai from 30th October to 28th November. pic.twitter.com/c4VInPbgOH— Indian Army Aficionado (@EnemySlayer24_7) October 27, 2020
The news seems to have created a sense of panic among the residents of Mumbai, especially at a time when India is gearing up for it’s the biggest festival of Hindus – Diwali.
But Why???who Gonna Attack us???— Ashwin singh (@ashwinsingh921) October 27, 2020
What why?— Sushmitha suresh (@suresh_sushmita) October 27, 2020
The Intelligence department has suspected Terror attack on Mumbai in the festive season.— ऋषिक तिवारी (Rishik Tiwari) (@TiwariRishik) October 27, 2020
