Delhi State Chief Asks Modi Govt to Release Funds for Doctors Amid Growing Protests

Doctors at municipally run hospitals in Delhi are protesting against not being paid for months. Despite being hailed as 'COVID warriors' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several hundred doctors and paramedic workers have found themselves in dire straits even after working extra hours and allowing themselves to be exposed to the virus.

In a bid to provide doctors who are struggling to get their overdue pay with some immediate relief, Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday requested that the federal government led by Narendra Modi grant funds to local civic bodies so that they can release the doctors' pay-cheques.

Kejriwal said it is shameful that doctors are forced to demonstrate.

“It pains me that our doctors have to protest for their salaries. These doctors risked their life to serve us during the pandemic. This is shameful,” Kejriwal said.

The doctors at hospitals run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), ruled by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, claim that they have not been paid their salaries for the past four months.

Civic bodies in the national capital have been given funds by the federal government which is independent from the state government governed by Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal said the reason the coffers of Bharatiya Janata Party-governed local bodies in Delhi were empty was because of "corruption".

Kejriwal accused the Modi government for partiality as the federal government, apart from Delhi, has handed out grants to civic bodies across the country while the pandemic has affected revenue collecting.

“If we had the funds, I would have given the salaries of MCD-run hospital doctors today,” Kejriwal fulminated.