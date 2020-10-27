Comic Film: In Chinese Navy’s Video, Indian Netizens Say Sino-Troops Only Good For Mock Drills

China’s state-run Global Times media outlet frequently updates its million-plus followers with videos of Chinese troops engaged in training.
The latest video posted by Global Times shows the China's People's Liberation Army Navy’s 36th escort fleet conduct a live fire drill in the Gulf of Aden – located in the Arabian Sea.
The one minute and fifteen second video shows Chinese maritime units practice quick positioning of themselves on a warship, in the event of a fire, against a backdrop of orchestrated marching music.
Watch the Chinese navy’s 36th escort fleet conduct a live fire drill in Gulf of Aden. pic.twitter.com/LMBV22mO9D— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) October 26, 2020
Well, Indian netizens who often visit the Global Times Twitter page to troll these videos for looking “made-up” did not let this one pass by either. Sharing a clipping of Chinese soldiers crying in a bus, netizens wrote how the neighboring troops are only good enough for mock drills.
From calling it a “comic propaganda film” to several other things, here’s what netizens commented on the snippet.
US Army on seeing this comic propaganda film: pic.twitter.com/7291vzNhn1— Intrepid Reporter (@intrepid_dude) October 27, 2020
Chinese only do good in mock drills. When it comes to real war, they have their tails between their legs. 😁— cmrj 🇮🇳 (@LyfIsAJourney) October 26, 2020
Nah I 'd rather watch... pic.twitter.com/3makVnqSQC— Ordinary Indian (@dharma_shastr) October 26, 2020
China defence🤪Made in china Drone crash during Air show pic.twitter.com/6qv5AVG5iw— shaan 786 (@bhallamanoj18) October 27, 2020
October 26, 2020
Despite several rounds of military and diplomatic level talks, the two sides continue to reinforce their military assets in the Ladakh region, where a first ever violent face-off took place in June this year in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.
