India's Foreign, Defence Ministers Holding 2+2 Talks With Pompeo, Esper - Ministry

"EAM @DrSJaishankar & RM @rajnathsingh welcomed their US counterparts Secretaries of State & Defense @SecPompeo & @EsperDoD. Bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest will be on the agenda," Anurag Srivastava wrote on Twitter.
Bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest will be on the agenda. pic.twitter.com/WyGTnfM5Ay
The meeting is being held in the Hyderabad House, which the Indian government uses as a venue for talks with high-level foreign guests.
Prior to the 2+2 talks, Pompeo and Esper paid a visit to the National War Memorial, according to Srivastava.
On Monday, Jaishankar and Pompeo, and Singh and Esper held separate meetings in New Delhi. Indian diplomatic sources told Sputnik that Jaishankar and Pompeo focused on security in Asia; cooperation on trade, energy, defense and education; and the situation in Afghanistan.
