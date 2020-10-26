Pakistan's Only Subway Line, a Gift From China, Opens to Public in Lahore

Pakistan's sole subway line has begun commercial services in its second-biggest city Lahore, home to more than 11 million people.
The Orange Line, a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, was constructed by China State Railway Group and China North Industries Corporation and operated by Guangzhou Metro Group, Norinco International and Daewoo Pakistan Bus Service.
Constructed at an estimated cost of $1.6 billion, the 27-kilometre, partly-underground urban commuter rail line was completed in five years. It has 26 stations including 24 elevated and two underground and has a capacity to carry 250,000 passengers daily.
Pakistan inaugurates the Orange Line Metro Train which will cover 27.1 Kilometres and 26 Stations in Lahore #Lahore #OrangeLine #Metro #Infrastructure #Rail #Railway #Development #MetroTrain #Punjab #CPEC #PakistanZindabad #Pakistan #EmergingPakistan pic.twitter.com/ehVJdeBlOP— Emerging Pakistan (@dev9_) October 25, 2020
The infrastructure project in Pakistan,under China’s Belt and Road programme was launched by President Xi Jinping in 2013. A former top aide of Pakistan's Prime Minister, retired Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa, is part of a panel that manages the CPEC project.
