‘Mahesh Bhatt is the Biggest Don of Bollywood’: Actress Luviena Lodh Accuses Filmmaker of Harassment

Actress Luviena Lodh made her Bollywood debut in the singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya-starred movie 'Kajrare' in 2010, directed by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter, Pooja Bhatt. Lodh later married Bhatt's nephew, Sumit Sabharwal, and now accuses Bhatt and his family of harassment.

New controversy sparked in Bollywood on Friday after actress Luviena Lodh posted a video clip on social media accusing filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt of harassment, and claiming that his nephew, Sumit Sabharwal, supplies drugs to actresses Sapna Pabbi, Amyra Dastur, and others.

“I am married to Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Sumit Sabharwal but have filed a divorce case because I came to know that he supplies drugs to actresses like Sapna Pabbi and Amyra Dastur. And Mahesh Bhatt is well aware about all this,” she states.

Slamming the noted filmmaker, she accuses Bhatt of being the Hindi film industry’s biggest don.

“Mahesh is the biggest don of the industry, he operates the entire system. If you don't play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you. Mahesh Bhatt has ruined a lot of lives by putting them out of work. He makes one phone call and people lose their job,” Luviena notes.

Although she has filed for divorce, she claims to be receiving many threats from Bhatt and her husband.

"Ever since I filed a case against [husband Sumit], he has been trying to enter my house and remove me from the house. No one filed a complaint either," she said, adding although she filed the complaint she is yet to see any action.

​The actress also named other family members in the video, suggesting that if anything happens to her that they must be held responsible.

“If anything happens with me or my family, the only people responsible will be Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Sehgal and Kumkum Sehgal. People should know what all these people can do behind closed doors, because Mahesh Bhatt is extremely powerful and influential,” she pointed out.