'Time to Mute Family Groups For Eternity': Users Rejoice as WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature in India

WhatsApp on Friday began rolling out a new update to its “Mute” tab that now allows users in India to put chats of their choice in silent mode forever.
Prior to this, WhatsApp had three timeframe options for users to choose from when blocking a group or individual – for eight hours, one week, or one year.
The app has now replaced the one year muting option with the new “Always” upgrade.
Love this future..— Memes69.0 (@0Memes69) October 23, 2020
Thank you Zuck mama#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/YPzBTxF2X0
Sharing the news on social media, Indians are going gaga over finally getting to mute their family groups forever that spam the memory on their devices with countless "good morning" and “good evening” photos – which, if left unacknowledged, makes it seem rude to one's elders.
FINALLY,— Lelouch Lamperouge (@LelouchL11) October 23, 2020
Time To Mute Family Group Chats For All Eternity !!!!😂😂😂#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/d2JEXHJMxj
Now I can mute 71 unread chats #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/t58tJw5Ves— Arif Hussain (@iamarifhussain) October 23, 2020
Thanks @WhatsApp for this... Much needed...#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/slXPh3eWcR— Arun Prabhudesai (@8ap) October 23, 2020
#WhatsApp finally gives a forever mute option.— Sarcastically Courteous (@Agnum_Athena) October 23, 2020
I can now live, sleep and eat peacefully 😎✌️ pic.twitter.com/t1zKLmlcwJ
#WhatsApp new feature let you to mute a chat forever— Navin Sharma (@Tweet2navin_) October 23, 2020
Meanwhile "Good morning" wishers in my family group:- pic.twitter.com/uhcvJUzzkb
Recently, WhatsApp also added the “call waiting” feature for people using the voice call feature on the app.
