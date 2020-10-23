Go Back Modi Resounds Among Unemployed Youth as Indian PM Campaigns in Poll-Bound Bihar

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been fighting tooth and nail to retain the power in Bihar where the coalition government headed by Janta Dal (U) is facing youth leader Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal. The election in the state will be held in three phases starting 28 October, and the results will be declared on 10 November.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing election campaign in Bihar has backfired in the form of #GoBackModi trending on Twitter, as people are critising the Modi government for its alleged failure to create enough job opportunities for millions of Indians.

On Friday, Modi is scheduled to address three rallies - at Dehri-on Sone, Gaya, and Bhagalpur to seek votes for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by current chief Nitish Kumar in the poll-bound state.

Twitterati pointed out the condition of the people of Bihar, especially migrant workers who are struggling during the pandemic, while several others highlighted the "false" promises made by the government.

Unemployed youth are crying and Modi ji is busy accusing opposition for unemployment in India. #BiharRejectsModi #gobackmodi pic.twitter.com/g8EvzgMzwF — Dr Tanweer Hassan (@DrTanweerHassan) October 23, 2020

I don't need free corona vaccine at the cost of humiliation of our migrant labours.#GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/Xzmv1AaDqV — DrSyed Md Sabir (@drsabirsyed) October 23, 2020

Modi Means..

False Hope,

False Promise,

False Emotions.



Bihar No More Trusts Modi.#GoBackModi — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) October 23, 2020

Dear Biharis this is your last chance otherwise no point of return from disaster. Think twice before vote. #GoBackModi — கலைவாணன் (@vanan37) October 23, 2020

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has made unemployment a major poll issue in the state, where at least 6.5 million became eligible voters in this election. Bihar is one of the most underdeveloped states in the country, and its unemployment rate increased 31.2 percentage points, rising to 46.6 percent in April 2020, according to a survey conducted by the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE).

Political rallies for Tejashwi Yadav have been attracting huge crowds, mainly young people, as the leader has promised one million government jobs in the first cabinet meeting if voted into power.

Sensing the anger of the youth against incumbent coalition of Janata Dal (U) and the BJP, Modi's party promised 1.9 million employment opportunities in its election manifesto released on Thursday.