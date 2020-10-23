Sapna Pabbi Reacts to Reports About Her Going Missing After Being Summoned by Anti-Narcotics Bureau

British-born Bollywood actress Sapna Pabbi, who worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie "Drive", was summoned by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau this week. But she was reportedly "missing". Her name has emerged in an ongoing Bollywood drug probe linked to the death of the actor who was found hanging on 14 June in his Mumbai flat.

A day after hogging wide public attention for reportedly going missing shortly after being summoned by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bollywood actress Sapna Pabbi has finally responded with a note on social media.

"I am saddened to see speculative media reports in India about me being untraceable or missing. I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts", she penned.

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏽 A post shared by S a p n a P a b b i (@sapnapabbi_sappers) on Oct 22, 2020 at 8:15am PDT

On Thursday, NCB officials told an Indian daily Mid Day that the notice was pasted outside her residence on Tuesday asking her to appear before the NCB (on Wednesday) in connection with an alleged Bollywood drug syndicate but she didn't respond and had disappeared.

"Her role in this case is very crucial and a thorough investigation is required. If she doesn't respond then strong summons will be issued soon", they added.

Her name surfaced in the probe after Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades, was sent into judicial custody on Wednesday by the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court.

NCB officials confirmed the development to Indian news agency ANI, saying: "Demetriades has been arrested from a resort in the Lonavala area of Mumbai. Drugs have been recovered from his possession. Alprazolam, a tablet banned in India, was recovered during a raid at his home".

"He is on a tourist visa in India. He dealt in synthetic drugs. In close association with various people he used to prepare synthetic drugs and supply them in southeastern countries like Malaysia and Thailand", an NCB officer said.

On 8 September, actress Rhea Chakraborty, the ex-girlfriend of Sushant, was arrested by the NCB for allegedly supplying drugs to the late actor. After being in judicial custody for a month, Rhea was granted bail by the court.

Top Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shradha Kapoor were also summoned earlier in the ongoing drug probe.