Onions Make Indians Go Extra Teary: Rising Costs of Veggie Instigate Meme Fest

Onions make for an integral ingredient in many of the exotic and spicy Indian dishes that are relished and renowned worldwide. Every once in a while, however, the prices of this particular veggie get extravagantly high, making Indians go teary.

Onion prices have soared in several Indian states after crops were damaged due to rainfall in various parts of the country.

The remaining produce is failing to meet demand, as a result of which onion prices are skyrocketing in the country.

While usually the price of a kilo of onions ranges from INR 40 - INR 70 ($0.54-$1 approx.), the rates have currently surged up to INR 100-INR 120 ($1.36-$1.63).

The prices are directly impacting poorer sections of society, while also adding to the expenses of small and medium-sized restaurants that require a substantial amount of onion for preparing their delicacies.

Using humour as a defence mechanism, Indian netizens are highlighting the issue of surging onion prices on social media by posting hilarious memes along with the hashtag #OnionPrice.

​The Lasalgaon wholesale agricultural produce market located in Maharashtra’s Nashik district makes for the largest wholesale onion market in India.

Nevertheless, the government has started taking steps to curb the rising prices as demand may surge exponentially due to the festive season in India. The Narendra Modi government relaxed the import rules on Wednesday to increase the availability of onion across the country.

On 14 September, the Modi government announced a ban on onion export “to ensure availability to domestic consumers at reasonable rates during the lean season before the kharif onion arrival”.