Watch Clouds of Black Smoke Rise Over India's Jaipur as Major Fire Erupts in Eicher Motors Factory

A fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in an industrial area of the Indian city of Jaipur, prompting at least a dozen fire engines to be pressed into service to bring the situation under control. A video of the incident is drawing a lot of attention on social media.
The factory is located in the Kukas industrial area on the outskirts of Jaipur, where several other factories and some hotels are also situated.
The entire area now seems shrouded in the thick black smoke emerging from the Eicher factory.
this is scary... https://t.co/cQbgp6jLc0— Amit Arora (@aroramit1507) October 21, 2020
There are no immediate reports about any injuries or casualties. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.
