Bomb Blast Injures At Least Six In Karachi - Video

What was at first believed to be a cylinder explosion turned out to be a serious bomb blast at a bus stop in the the Shireen Jinnah Colony in Pakistan's capital city Karachi on Tuesday afternoon.
Police officers and the Rangers paramilitary officers in Karachi have established during their investigation that the bomb was made of ball bearings and detonated with a remote control device, Pakistan’s Samaa publication reported.
At least six people so far have been injured. They have been taken to local hospitals for first aid treatment.
Videos from the site have emerged on social media.
#Karachi:- at least 6 people injured in IED blast near a bus stop in Shireen Jinnah Colony #Karachi #Pakistan— Wᵒˡᵛᵉʳᶤᶰᵉ Uᵖᵈᵃᵗᵉˢ𖤐 (@w0lverineupdate) October 20, 2020
#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Gmz0RZnM9T https://t.co/COeZzaPXtA
Visuals from the blast site.#ShireenJinnahColony #Karachi #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/gnC247cTGf— Yusra Askari (@YusraSAskari) October 20, 2020
VIDEO:— FJ (@Natsecjeff) October 20, 2020
An IED blast has taken place in Karachi city's Shireen Jinnah Colony area at a public bus stand. Several injuries reported. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/uo3F1dOGaA
Details about the reason for the explosion, as well as its target and perpetrator remain as yet unclear.
All comments
Show new comments (0)