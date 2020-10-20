Perfect Blend of Sensuality and Elegance: India Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2021 Highlights

Many top Indian fashion designers, including Neeta Lulla, Varun Bahl, Suneet Varma, Shantanu and Nikhil, Gauri & Nainika, as well as Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna, dazzled with their new collections at India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021, India’s first-ever Phygital fashion show, held 14-18 October in New Delhi.

From the richness of India’s traditional bridal wear and the fine works of zardozi and meenakari, to impressions of nature, military, and a twist to Victorian and Dutch gowns, top Indian fashion designers have participated in the recent Spring-Summer collections, creating a flash buzz at India Fashion Week, organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

Keeping the show on amid the pandemic, designers went more creative by taking the Phygital route to showcase their vivid and vibrant collections through fashion film.

While some gave tribute to artisans and weavers of India working relentlessly through the pandemic, many took inspiration from Mother Nature and the powerful energy of the female spirit.

As the show ended on Sunday, some of the more eccentric collections by top designers grabbed attention.

‘Parallax’ by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna

Specially designed for the modern-day bride and groom, the new collection, by fashion-design duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna titled ‘Parallax’, showcased black regal velvet and silk tuxedos with metallic intricate embroideries on jackets for men.

© Photo : FDCI ‘Parallax’ by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna

Draped with silk organza and meshes, varieties of fabric incorporate red and black gowns for women looking feminine and sensual.

© Photo : FDCI ‘Parallax’ by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna

‘The Age of Innocence’ by TarunTahiliani

From women donning gorgeous lightweight brocade lehengas with pockets, to men in chevron embroidery on sherwanis and headgear, the ‘The Age of Innocence’ collection, by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, is conceptualised with a vision for the ‘Indian Modern’ bride and groom.

© Photo : FDCI ‘The Age of Innocence’ by TarunTahiliani

It has a perfect blend of minakari work in aquas, shell pinks, pale jades and tea rose colours, and use of the Jaamevars technique with hand-painted and hand-embroidered work is evident.

© Photo : FDCI ‘The Age of Innocence’ by TarunTahiliani

‘She Universe’ by Neeta Lulla

Celebrating the spirit of the fearless, powerful energy of the female spirit, fashion designer Neeta Lulla’s collection ‘She Universe’ added charm to model personalities with her wraparound nine-yard saree and multi-sequined work. Her glimmering saree gowns, neatly draped around the body, captivated the audience.

© Photo : FDCI ‘She Universe’ by Neeta Lulla

Wear it to a chic cocktail party or with regalia at a wedding, her collection is versatile, comfortable and weightless, exuding a sense of glamour, sexiness and elegance.

© Photo : FDCI ‘She Universe’ by Neeta Lulla

‘Bloom’ by Varun Bahl

Inspired by nature, fashion designer Varun Bahl’s collection ‘Bloom’ brings to life a variety of silhouettes for women, including capes, waistcoats, tulip pants and flared trousers in pure silk organza and satin fabrics.

© Photo : FDCI ‘Bloom’ by Varun Bahl

From 3D floral embroidery, sequin detailing to bugle beads, ruffles and pleats, the ensembles exuded earthiness and fine artistry of surface embellishments.

© Photo : FDCI ‘Bloom’ by Varun Bahl

‘The Eternal Lightness of Being’ by Suneet Varma

Stunning chiffon sarees in soft hues and a multi-colored palette, paired with tunics and Georgette Gowns were the highlights of designer Suneet Varma’s collection 'The Eternal Lightness'. Its waves of crinkled chiffon, crushed georgette and organza created light caressing textures in refreshing yellows and somber pinks, limes and blues, making for an elegant and idyllic summer mood.

‘Spring Summer 2021’ by Gauri & Nainika

From Victorian-inspired florals to a soft Dutch-inspired delft print in leaf-green, the collection by Gauri and Nainika featured breezy ensembles of demure pencil dresses, wrap and crepe dresses and tea length dresses and gowns.

© Photo : FDCI ‘Spring Summer 2021’ by Gauri & Nainika

Giving a new twist with a range of vintage colour palette of scarlet red, bottle green and classic black, the designer duo’s collection in polka dots, stripes and floral prints with cape sleeves were utterly feminine.

© Photo : FDCI ‘Spring Summer 2021’ by Gauri & Nainika

‘The Declaration 2034’ by Shantanu and Nikhil

Giving a futuristic spin through ‘The Declaration 2034’, the designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil (S&N) collection for both women and men exhibited power and authority, about military influence and autocratic layering.

© Photo : FDCI ‘The Declaration 2034’ by Shantanu and Nikhil

Hued in a classic palette of decadence and power, the navy blues, off-whites, muted blues, olive greens & blacks of the jackets, trousers and shirts were beautifully tailored and crafted with headgear and brooches of pearls, beads, stones.

© Photo : FDCI ‘The Declaration 2034’ by Shantanu and Nikhil

‘Umme Rabab’ by Ashima Leena

In tribute to artisans and weavers, the ‘Umme Rabba’ collection by Ashima Leena exuded the old-world charm and the richness of India’s embroidery and textile industry.

The couture collection for women boasted delicate hand zardozi embroidery and applique on classic silhouettes, lehengas, jackets, sarees and a brocade woven Odhni (stole).

It was perfectly blended with hues and colour palettes of mustard, muted turmeric, soft dusky pink, ivory, pomegranate red, beaten gold, deep emerald, and beige.