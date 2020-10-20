‘I Always Felt That I Wasn’t Cut Out to Play Any Romantic Character’, Says Superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood’s most iconic romantic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) celebrates its 25th anniversary today. The film, which revolves around the love story of Raj, played by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, and Simran, played by actress Kajol, went on to become a blockbuster worldwide. The film grossed over $1 billion at the box office alone.

From dancing to the tunes of the popular Hindi song ‘Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Main’, filmed against the scenic backdrop of the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland, to enacting the popular scene where Raj extends his hand from a moving train to catch hold of Simran, Bollywood’s most iconic romantic movie has been special for millions of people. And so is Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), who shot to fame as the King of Romance, and actress Kajol as among the most beloved cinematic couples of the 1990s.

Reflecting on the 25th anniversary of the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) today, Shah Rukh Khan reveals that he never felt he could pull off the role of a romantic hero on screen.

“Raj was unlike anything I had done. Before ‘DDLJ’, there was ‘Darr’, ‘Baazigar’, ‘Anjaam’—films in which I had portrayed negative characters. Also, I always felt that I wasn’t cut out to play any romantic type of character,” SRK said in a media statement.

He has revealed that because of his shy nature, he didn’t know how he would pull off the romantic scenes in the movie.

“I was told that I looked unconventional - very different from the perception of a leading man. I did feel, maybe, not being handsome enough — or as they called it then ‘chocolaty’ would make me unsuitable for romantic roles. Also, I’m very shy and awkward with ladies, and I didn’t know how I would say all the loving, romantic bits.”

25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/HHZyPR29f9 — Raj Malhotra (@iamsrk) October 20, 2020

​SRK always believed that he can play more unconventional roles because of his looks, but he says,

“DDLJ has belied that and I still struggle to make that one macho unconventional kick ass character which suits me, or so I thought. But it’s been a struggle to not be considered romantic and sweet for the last 25 years — a struggle, I guess, I am happy to lose.”

The film changed the face of Bollywood globally, and it became the biggest blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema and was the longest-running Hindi film of all time.

After a hiatus of two years since his last movie 'Zero', the superstar is going to make a comeback with his film “Pathan” starring Deepika Padukone and actor John Abraham. He will start shooting in November.

According to a source reported in the Indian daily Mid Day, “The first schedule will be a two-month affair that will focus solely on Shah Rukh's portions, after which the unit will take a New Year's break… ‘Pathan’ will be a slick and stylish revenge drama and has roped in action director Parvez Shaikh, who has worked on ‘War’, ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Bell Bottom’, to design high-octane fight sequences."