Register
11:04 GMT20 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Actor Shah Rukh Khan poses for photographers with his Madame Tussauds wax figure ahead of the launch of Khan's new film, Fan, Wednesday, 13 April 2016

    ‘I Always Felt That I Wasn’t Cut Out to Play Any Romantic Character’, Says Superstar Shah Rukh Khan

    © AP Photo / Joel Ryan
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107810/49/1078104917_0:308:3070:2035_1200x675_80_0_0_b092dc8ce9d17bfac3270bfd88b9616c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202010201080823067-i-always-felt-that-i-wasnt-cut-out-to-play-any-romantic-character-says-superstar-shah-rukh-khan/

    Bollywood’s most iconic romantic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) celebrates its 25th anniversary today. The film, which revolves around the love story of Raj, played by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, and Simran, played by actress Kajol, went on to become a blockbuster worldwide. The film grossed over $1 billion at the box office alone.

    From dancing to the tunes of the popular Hindi song ‘Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Main’, filmed against the scenic backdrop of the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland, to enacting the popular scene where Raj extends his hand from a moving train to catch hold of Simran, Bollywood’s most iconic romantic movie has been special for millions of people. And so is Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), who shot to fame as the King of Romance, and actress Kajol as among the most beloved cinematic couples of the 1990s.

    Reflecting on the 25th anniversary of the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) today, Shah Rukh Khan reveals that he never felt he could pull off the role of a romantic hero on screen.

    “Raj was unlike anything I had done. Before ‘DDLJ’, there was ‘Darr’, ‘Baazigar’, ‘Anjaam’—films in which I had portrayed negative characters. Also, I always felt that I wasn’t cut out to play any romantic type of character,” SRK said in a media statement.

    He has revealed that because of his shy nature, he didn’t know how he would pull off the romantic scenes in the movie.

    “I was told that I looked unconventional - very different from the perception of a leading man. I did feel, maybe, not being handsome enough — or as they called it then ‘chocolaty’ would make me unsuitable for romantic roles. Also, I’m very shy and awkward with ladies, and I didn’t know how I would say all the loving, romantic bits.”

    ​SRK always believed that he can play more unconventional roles because of his looks, but he says,

    “DDLJ has belied that and I still struggle to make that one macho unconventional kick ass character which suits me, or so I thought. But it’s been a struggle to not be considered romantic and sweet for the last 25 years — a struggle, I guess, I am happy to lose.”

    The film changed the face of Bollywood globally, and it became the biggest blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema and was the longest-running Hindi film of all time.

    After a hiatus of two years since his last movie 'Zero', the superstar is going to make a comeback with his film “Pathan” starring Deepika Padukone and actor John Abraham. He will start shooting in November.

    According to a source reported in the Indian daily Mid Day, “The first schedule will be a two-month affair that will focus solely on Shah Rukh's portions, after which the unit will take a New Year's break… ‘Pathan’ will be a slick and stylish revenge drama and has roped in action director Parvez Shaikh, who has worked on ‘War’, ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Bell Bottom’, to design high-octane fight sequences."

    Related:

    'He Didn't Look Real’: Students Dumbstruck as Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan Visits His Alma Mater
    ‘The Trump Effect’: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Wants Sequel of Movie Referenced by POTUS
    Another Feather in Bollywood's Cap: Stars of DDLJ to Get Statue in London's Leicester Square
    Tags:
    celebrity, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian boy walks past street art showing a malevolent coronavirus, in Gaza city on 22 September 2020.
    Art Goes Viral: COVID-Themed Graffiti From Around the Globe
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse