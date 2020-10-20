Indian Security Forces Ready to Tackle Potential Joint Terror Attacks from Pakistan, Source Says

Last month, Indian security forces claimed that Pakistan's secret service Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), had planned to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir with terrorists and weapons to create unrest. Islamabad hasn't responded to these allegations yet.

Senior officials in India's armed forces and intelligence units have made arrangements to counter any plans by Pakistani agents to cause unrest after smuggling terrorists and arms over the border. According to sources, such attacks were planned during meetings between Pakistan's spy agency, Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), and the leaders of two notorious militant groups - Hafiz Saeed of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Syed Salahuddin of Hizbul Mujahideen - to trigger unrest in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Saeed and Salahuddin have been branded Global Terrorists by the United Nations.

India's security agencies have introduced more rigorous border checks and will increase the number of guards at vulnerable points, a security agencies official told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

"Pakistan agencies have been helping the terror groups to infiltrate the valley for a long time now. To stop their mission we have intensified cordon and search operation across the valley and specially near the border area," the official said.

He added that security forces are working closely with intelligence agencies and will not let Pakistan succeed in its mission.

According to intelligence reports, as well as leaders of the aforementioned terror groups, the ISI has also met members of terror group of Jaish-e-Mohammed, all launch pad commanders and guides of various religious groups (Tanzeem) in the border areas.

The official revealed that each tanzeem has been allotted INR 2 million ($27,300) and an extra INR 3 million ($40,920) has been promised if operations are successful.

"Around 300 terrorists are camping in various launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir," the official said adding that they have been asked to infiltrate the area before winter sets in the valley.

The Pakistani side has yet to comment on these claims.

According to the Indian government, infiltration along the Line of Control with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir has curbed substantially thanks to alert security forces personnel.

The Line of Control is a border between India and Pakistan in the region of Kashmir. Last year, there were 130 infiltrations that took place and this year 27 have been reported so far.