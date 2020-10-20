Indian Twitterati Swoon Over PPE-Clad Doctor’s Dashing Dance Moves Amid Covid Blues

As the scourge of COVID-19 continues to beset humanity, health professionals have taken it upon themselves not only to save lives with timely treatment but also to help patients beat the blues by serving them up some lively entertainment.

In a video that went viral within minutes of being posted on social media, Dr Arup Senapati, a surgeon at Silchar Medical College in India’s northeastern state of Assam, is seen shaking a leg to the peppy song Ghungroo from the popular Hindi movie War.

In an attempt to spread positivity and hope, the doctor covered in personal protective equipment (PPE), is seen copying the moves of actor Hrithik Roshan, best known for his cool and sassy dance numbers.

The 1min 17sec video was shared by Dr Arup’s friend Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad on Twitter.

“Meet my Covid duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati, an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing in front of COVID-19 patients to make them feel happy,” Dr Ahmad wrote.

Amazed at the confidence and positivity with which the doctor is seen grooving to the song originally featuring Roshan and Vani Kapoor, Twitter users have responded with joy and words of appreciation.

Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam .

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO — Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020

One user wrote, "Pretty good dancer, seems to be in the wrong profession. This is so kind of him keeping patients not only entertained but safe too. May God bless him."

Another commented, "Too cool! Please let him know that he even made a non-covid patient smile & happy who had been anxious & depressed all day.”