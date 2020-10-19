Register
09:33 GMT19 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian army commandos patrol on a ridge during a jungle survival training session at the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) in Vairengte, 38 miles north of Aizawal, capital of the northeastern India state of Mizoram, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2004

    Security Beefed Up as Tensions Flare Up After Territorial Row on India’s Assam-Mizoram State Border

    © AP Photo / BIKAS DAS
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/13/1080814130_0:187:2001:1312_1200x675_80_0_0_f8d2aeb309a8a246095fe9e1add00d3a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202010191080813606-security-beefed-up-as-tensions-flare-up-after-territorial-row-on-indias-assam-mizoram-state-border/

    Several people were injured and more than 20 temporary bamboo huts and stalls built along the national highway were set on fire along the Assam-Mizoram border on Saturday night in the flare up of border dispute between the two states.

    India has deployed security forces along the border between Mizoram and Assam, as the situation continues to remain grim following a clash on Saturday night in which dozens of people were seriously injured. Speaking to Sputnik, police officials from Mizoram and Assam revealed that situation is tense but remains under control, as of now.

    "Apart from deploying security, personnel are carrying out continuous patrols in the violence-hit areas near Vairengte village in Mizoram and Assam's Lailapur. The situation is under control" the officials emphasised.

    Speaking to media, H. Lalthlangliana, a senior police official in Mizoram, said that residents of Vairengte, Mizoram assembled in large numbers when some people from Assam, armed with sticks, pelted stones at a group near the auto-rickshaw stands on the outskirts of the border village.

    "Following which the angry mob from Vairengte retaliated and set about 20 temporary bamboo huts and stalls built along the national highway by residents of Lailapur on fire despite a prohibitory order being in place," he said.

    Meanwhile, a senior police official from Assam said that they swung into action after receiving reports of a few temporary houses and stalls being set on fire, following which they brought the situation under control.

    Sensing the gravity of the situation, federal Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has called a review meeting between the two states on Monday evening. The chief secretaries of the two states will be present in the meeting. 

    Meanwhile, the Assam government claimed that "the incident was the handiwork of miscreants to create a disturbance in the community". 

    On Sunday, Home minister of Mizoram Lalchamliana said that they have urged the Assam to to make efforts to diffuse the tension and restore peace and tranquillity in the border area. 

    The two states share a border that is about 165 km in length.  Several dialogues held since 1995 to resolve the border dispute have yielded little results.

    Related:

    Curfew Imposed in India's Assam as Several Injured in Communal Clashes Over Ram Temple Ceremony
    India-China Enter Fifth Month of Border Stand-Off in Ladakh With Another Clash
    Modern Vs Traditional: Medical Practitioners in India Clash Over COVID-19 Management Protocol
    Tags:
    fire, row, security, tension, India, states, State, clashes, clash
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Halloween decorations are seen at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen during the Danish giant pumpkin championships, 10 October 2020.
    New Masks for Fall 2020: How Different Countries Prepare for Halloween
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse