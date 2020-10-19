Monday Motivation: Watch This Indian Granny Train With Weights At 82, What's Your Excuse?

Aged 82, a saree-clad Indian grandmother is winning over the internet after videos of her training with significantly heavy weights went viral on social media.
Indian business tycoon Harsh Mariwala, the founder of consumer goods brand Marico – a Fortune India 500 company-- shared a video of this Indian grandma on Twitter along with the caption “What’s Your Excuse” on Monday.
The one-minute video shows the 82-year-old woman lift dumbbells, do squats, and indulge in weight training while her grandson, Chirag Chordia, helps with instructions.
Take a look, the snippet will surely beat your Monday blues.
What's your excuse? pic.twitter.com/GoR1s3HXn0#MondayMotivation— Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) October 19, 2020
