Number One Priority: Netizens Split Over Woman Who Saves Glass of Champagne Before Child

What would you do if you had to choose between catching a glass of champagne from toppling over and a baby? Well, a woman found herself in such an impossible situation and her instinctive decision has left some viewers in fits of laughter.

A three-second video clip posted under the Twitter handle of The Cultured Ruffian is getting rave reactions, having received more than 8.1 million views and more than 112,100 likes since being posted a few days ago.

The video shows a toddler reaching out for a glass of champagne standing on a table. He grabs the stem and causes some of the glass's precious contents to slosh out. In an attempt to stop losing anymore of the drink, the woman sitting on the sofa, who has her arm round the toddler to keep him upright, let's go of him and saves the glass... while the toddler bumps to the floor.

Aptly captioned, "When you've finally become an adult and have your priorities straight," the video has left Twitter divided.

Some have found fault with the woman for being so irresponsible and letting the baby touch the glass on the table but others defended her by saying that she prevented a more serious accident from happening.

One viewer joked: "Kids bounce. Broken glass sucks to get out of carpet."

Another said, “In her defence, if she let the glass drop the baby would have fallen on it and got hurt. So yes this is responsible parenting. (sic)”

However, others have simply enjoyed the show and the compelling argument to put booze before babies.