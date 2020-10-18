‘Alien Attack’: Panic as Unidentified Object Spotted in Sky Over India’s Greater Noida

The Saturday morning turned dramatic for many people in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh’s Dankaur district, near the city of Noida: they were shocked to notice a weird robot-like figure flying high in the sky.
But all burst into laughter after learning that it was just a balloon shaped like the comic character Iron Man floating in the air.
“It was a balloon filled with helium gas that had gone up in the sky and later came down and got stuck in the bushes along the canal near Bhatta Parsaul village,” Dankaur District Police Officer Anil Kumar Pandey told Indian news agency PTI on Sunday.
Iron Man balloon sparks alien invasion fears in UPs Greater Noida 😂 pic.twitter.com/TJwZPW56gR— Ashish Chaturvedi (@AshishZBiz) October 18, 2020
“A part of the balloon was touching the flowing water in the canal which had led the balloon to shake a little ... unknown to the spectators; they became anxious after seeing this,” he added.
Noida-Seeing #Robot flying in air created stir among people Some people felt #ALIEN— KUNAAL JAISZWAL (Journalist) (@kunaaljaiszwal) October 17, 2020
Robot landed in canal near Dankaur.
police and people were reached spot.they terrified to see the robot.but they breathed a sigh of relief as robot shaped balloon came out @Uppolice @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/FoO4TTqTVw
Video Alert 🚨 — Iron Man balloon create panic, sparks fear of alien invasion in UP town Noida in #India #IronMan #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/bZ7aJG5hhM— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 18, 2020
