Top Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli’s Practice with Dance Moves Leaves Netizens in Splits

Warming up enthusiastically ahead of an intense cricket match against the IPL’s Kings XI Punjab team, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli dancing and pulling off a goofy act on the pitch in a video that has gone viral on Twitter.
As he dances and jumps around, the sports news anchor commenting in the video can be heard laughing and saying, "He is dancing, he is enjoying himself. Look at that, look at that. That is a great spirit to go into today's game. They would want to keep that winning momentum going. Kohli seems like he is just ready to go out and have some fun".
Indian comedian Abhijit Ganguly added a soundtrack to it with the popular Hindi song "Maar Dala" from the Bollywood movie “Devdas”, giving a moment for laughing out loud to everyone on social media.
I think this song was made for this moment. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4z2n2FkkvR— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) October 16, 2020
Many netizens are giving a twist to the video by adding different soundtracks that perfectly sync with his moves.
Sorry I have to do it @imVkohli @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/Za6JWargTU— Fakhruu :^) #ABian 🏏 (@BajwaKehtaHai) October 15, 2020
Original pic.twitter.com/uzFYIGD6j1— Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) October 15, 2020
Kohli's fans have been giving hilarious reactions and making situational comedy out of it.
Nobody:— No (@RootKanal) October 15, 2020
Drunk uncles at weddings: https://t.co/V8ON5bTqCv
When crush says "Kuch bhii ho bande koh dance aana chahiye"— Raghav Patidar (@im_raghav96) October 15, 2020
*Le me#RCBvKXIP #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/qkGZqSJjm6
All comments
Show new comments (0)