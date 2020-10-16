Top Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli’s Practice with Dance Moves Leaves Netizens in Splits

India’s national team skipper and captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team, Virat Kohli, who currently plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sharjah, recently hogged headlines with news of him and actress wife Anushka Sharma soon becoming parents. The cheerful couple married in 2017.

Warming up enthusiastically ahead of an intense cricket match against the IPL’s Kings XI Punjab team, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli dancing and pulling off a goofy act on the pitch in a video that has gone viral on Twitter.

As he dances and jumps around, the sports news anchor commenting in the video can be heard laughing and saying, "He is dancing, he is enjoying himself. Look at that, look at that. That is a great spirit to go into today's game. They would want to keep that winning momentum going. Kohli seems like he is just ready to go out and have some fun".

Indian comedian Abhijit Ganguly added a soundtrack to it with the popular Hindi song "Maar Dala" from the Bollywood movie “Devdas”, giving a moment for laughing out loud to everyone on social media.

I think this song was made for this moment. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4z2n2FkkvR — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) October 16, 2020

​Many netizens are giving a twist to the video by adding different soundtracks that perfectly sync with his moves.

Kohli's fans have been giving hilarious reactions and making situational comedy out of it.