Indians Bow Head to Moms This ‘Puja’ as Goddess Durga Transforms Into Strong Labourer Mothers

Every year, idol-makers and artisans across the country create idols of the Goddess Durga – and while many of them are created to look traditional, some of them are based on concepts to propagate social messages.
The traditional image of the Goddess Durga is that of a fierce woman with big, bold eyes, long and curly hair, standing alongside a lion. This avatar of hers, clad in exquisite fabric and heavy jewellery, also shows her with several hands – each of them holding symbols of virtues, vices, and power, such as a trident, a lotus, a sword, and more.
Sreebhumi Sporting Club 2020 Exclusive 1st look Durga Puja 2020, Kolkata
This year, images of Durga idols surfacing on social media show them in never-before-seen transformations – for instance, an avatar of her as a migrant labourer mother nursing her child.
This Durga avatar depicting a troubled, but strong, migrant labourer is symbolic of the strength of the thousands of poor women who walked back to their hometowns and villages after major cities stood shut between March and August due to the pandemic-caused lockdown.
Many of these mothers died on the way back due to heat, hunger, and thirst. Some mothers even lost their babies to the ruthless summer.
Hence, pictures of Durga idols transformed into migrant labourer mothers have gone viral on social media, as they represent the power of a mother. Take a look.
The best part of Kolkata Durga Puja is that it's also one of the biggest street art exhibition featuring the best of sculptures and installations.— Mayukh Ranjan Ghosh (@mayukhrghosh) October 16, 2020
Posting two idols of Durga. One seen as a Migrant worker another a Brick Kiln labour. Both empowered ladies like #MaaDurga pic.twitter.com/CWWBjeNEvK
Pallab Bhowmick's Ma Durga for the Pujo this year, as a migrant worker with her children.— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 16, 2020
Very evocative. pic.twitter.com/aAlJVI9XKO
Durga Puja begins on 22 October, and as the auspicious festival inches closer, pictures and videos of artisans getting more Durga idols ready to be placed in makeshift tents have been flooding social media, bringing in a festive vibe.
Durga Maa Idols are getting ready at the outskirts of Agartala. Due to COVID19 there are specific Govt guidelines, accordingly Puja organizers will organize Puja this year— Sourav Bhattacharya (@19Sourav) October 16, 2020
May Maa Durga bless us to overcome this pandemic@gunjakapoor @sonalgoelias @nanditathhakur @vikrantkumar pic.twitter.com/66YGY0hAOS
Are you ready for me ! Don't forget to put your 'Helmet' and 'Face Shield' on!
On the last day of the festivities, the idols are immersed in bodies of water as a farewell to the goddess, who, according to Hindu mythology, is believed to return to her heavenly abode after visiting Earth until next year.
