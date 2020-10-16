Indians Bow Head to Moms This ‘Puja’ as Goddess Durga Transforms Into Strong Labourer Mothers

The nine-day festival of “Durga Puja” is an annual Hindu celebration that reveres and pays homage to the Goddess Durga – a symbol of female power. During the nine days of the festival, various avatars of the goddess are worshipped across India. Makeshift tents are installed around the nation, where idols of the goddess are placed for worship.

Every year, idol-makers and artisans across the country create idols of the Goddess Durga – and while many of them are created to look traditional, some of them are based on concepts to propagate social messages.

The traditional image of the Goddess Durga is that of a fierce woman with big, bold eyes, long and curly hair, standing alongside a lion. This avatar of hers, clad in exquisite fabric and heavy jewellery, also shows her with several hands – each of them holding symbols of virtues, vices, and power, such as a trident, a lotus, a sword, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤Jay Maa Durga❤ (@durga_maa_official) on Oct 9, 2020 at 5:07am PDT

This year, images of Durga idols surfacing on social media show them in never-before-seen transformations – for instance, an avatar of her as a migrant labourer mother nursing her child.

This Durga avatar depicting a troubled, but strong, migrant labourer is symbolic of the strength of the thousands of poor women who walked back to their hometowns and villages after major cities stood shut between March and August due to the pandemic-caused lockdown.

Many of these mothers died on the way back due to heat, hunger, and thirst. Some mothers even lost their babies to the ruthless summer.

Hence, pictures of Durga idols transformed into migrant labourer mothers have gone viral on social media, as they represent the power of a mother. Take a look.

The best part of Kolkata Durga Puja is that it's also one of the biggest street art exhibition featuring the best of sculptures and installations.



Posting two idols of Durga. One seen as a Migrant worker another a Brick Kiln labour. Both empowered ladies like #MaaDurga pic.twitter.com/CWWBjeNEvK — Mayukh Ranjan Ghosh (@mayukhrghosh) October 16, 2020

Pallab Bhowmick's Ma Durga for the Pujo this year, as a migrant worker with her children.

Very evocative. pic.twitter.com/aAlJVI9XKO — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 16, 2020

​Durga Puja begins on 22 October, and as the auspicious festival inches closer, pictures and videos of artisans getting more Durga idols ready to be placed in makeshift tents have been flooding social media, bringing in a festive vibe.

Durga Maa Idols are getting ready at the outskirts of Agartala. Due to COVID19 there are specific Govt guidelines, accordingly Puja organizers will organize Puja this year



May Maa Durga bless us to overcome this pandemic@gunjakapoor @sonalgoelias @nanditathhakur @vikrantkumar pic.twitter.com/66YGY0hAOS — Sourav Bhattacharya (@19Sourav) October 16, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kolkata durga puja (@kolkatadurgapuja) on Oct 12, 2020 at 11:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Things2doinPatna (@things2doinpatna) on Oct 15, 2020 at 11:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debmalya Bandyopadhyay (@debmalya_bandyopadhyay) on Oct 15, 2020 at 10:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaberi Hazra (@kaberihazra) on Oct 15, 2020 at 8:44am PDT

On the last day of the festivities, the idols are immersed in bodies of water as a farewell to the goddess, who, according to Hindu mythology, is believed to return to her heavenly abode after visiting Earth until next year.