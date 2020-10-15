Memes Flood Twitter as Indian Customers of British Telco Vodafone Report Kind of an 'Outage'

Vi customers from parts of India’s Maharashtra state – including Pune city – took to social networking platforms on Thursday complaining about connectivity problems in the mobile networks, causing inconvenience, especially in these pandemic-ridden times when all work depends on the Internet and phone calls.
While the telco is yet to acknowledge the issue, Vi customers from parts of India are also revealing that recharges that they have fuelled their SIM cards with since last night have also not been activated by the company as of now.
#vodafoneindia #Vodafonedown How am I suppose to contact customer care for any update and without network how does OTP works please explain. pic.twitter.com/rdNLxB2Fsx— Ratandeep Singh Bhatia (@Ratandeep9774) October 15, 2020
#vodafoneindia pathetic service pls look into this.... Am using 4 different vodafone numbers and all 4 are facing the issue.... Vodafone sucks pic.twitter.com/Q5iVQMZ2ch— Venkatesh R Rao (@VenkateshRRao1) October 15, 2020
#vodafoneindia has been Pathetic. Giganet is far away if your mobile data doesn't work. No network since midnight.— GrowthMachine (@healthyrichwise) October 15, 2020
Vi Vi Vi karne se kuch nhi hoga
@reliancejio / @airtelindia I want to port my existing number from V!. Please assist.
With their meme caps on, trolls are flooding Twitter with hilarious reactions to this supposed network outage.
Vodafone or V! 😠😡😡😡😡😡😡— Benyeamin Islam (@benyeamin20) October 15, 2020
.
Why ?
Please return my money.#vodafoneindia #Vodafone_Idea #Vodafonedown #Vodafone #vodabucks pic.twitter.com/13dOkWjf8w
meanwhile #vodafoneindia users to their network and internet : pic.twitter.com/6J5Ypeyr0X— Mishka🇮🇳 (@mishkatillu) October 15, 2020
#vodafoneindia users since yesterday pic.twitter.com/yuGWPwfvCF— Shubh 💙 (@shubhustagram) October 15, 2020
#vodafoneindia users in #Maharashtra— khali_fukat (@rishikeshss) October 15, 2020
right now #Vodafonedown pic.twitter.com/bMVH5eI4kK
The issue comes just a day after Vishal Vohra, the long-time chief Technology officer (CTO) of Vodafone-Idea, quit the company.
Earlier, in September, the UK-headquartered telco said it is likely to invest upwards of an extra $900 million (INR 6,600 crore) in India – not as “fresh equity”, but as part of a pre-merger agreement it signed with Idea.
