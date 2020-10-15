Two Suspected Terrorists Killed in Kashmir Ahead of Crucial Political Meeting

At least two purported terrorists were killed in an intense gunfight in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, the northern command of the Indian Army claimed.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that these two alleged terrorists had an affiliation with the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The Indian Army said that it had also recovered AK-47 assault rifles and other incriminating materials from these reported terrorists.
Op #Chakoora (#Shopian). Two #terrorists killed. One AK47 and One Pistol recovered.@adgpi@crpfindia@JmuKmrPolice@SpokespersonMoD@ChinarcorpsIA— NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) October 15, 2020
Meanwhile, the signatories to the so-called Gupkar Declaration, which vows to "fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status", will be meeting in Srinagar on Thursday afternoon. These leaders, who spent over a year in detention, will be meeting for the first time since they issued the declaration on 4 August 2019, a day before the Indian government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status.
