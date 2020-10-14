India’s Economic Intelligence Agency Probes Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan in Sushant Singh Death Case

A money laundering probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has led India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, who directed the 2017 film Raabta, starring the late actor.
The director-producer, who has made critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Stree, Hindi Medium, and Luka Chuppi, reportedly signed two projects with the late actor, but the ventures were never substantiated.
In August, India's Supreme Court handed over the probe to the CBI after Bihar and Mumbai Police clashed over the case’s investigation.
Recently, Delhi’s AIIMS hospital in its report concluded that it was suicide and not murder after re-evaluating Sushant's autopsy. However, the family rejected the forensic examination report, calling it "faulty".
Since 14 June, when the "Kai Po Che" film actor was found dead in his apartment, India's federal agencies, including the anti-drug agency, have summoned several top actors, like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh, for questioning.
