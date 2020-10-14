Register
15:03 GMT14 October 2020
    Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput speaks during a press conference to promote his upcoming movie Raabta in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. The film is schedule to be released on June 9.

    India’s Economic Intelligence Agency Probes Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan in Sushant Singh Death Case

    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    India
    The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been judged suspicious, prompting one of the biggest investigations in the Hindi film industry. The 34-year-old Bollywood star was found dead in his Mumbai flat on 14 June. The actor's death led to a massive uproar, with the case being probed by three major agencies.

    A money laundering probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has led India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, who directed the 2017 film Raabta, starring the late actor.

    (FILES) In this file photo, taken on 7 January 2019, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput poses for a picture during the promotion of the Hindi film Sonchiraiya, in Mumbai
    © AP Photo / SUJIT JAISWAL
    The Story So Far: Dramatic Twist & Turns in the Case of Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
    The ED conducted raids at four locations of director-producer Dinesh Vijan, including his home and office, on Wednesday. The raids were reportedly carried out over payments made to Sushant Singh by Vijan in 2016.

    The director-producer, who has made critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Stree, Hindi Medium, and Luka Chuppi, reportedly signed two projects with the late actor, but the ventures were never substantiated.

    In August, India's Supreme Court handed over the probe to the CBI after Bihar and Mumbai Police clashed over the case’s investigation.

    Recently, Delhi’s AIIMS hospital in its report concluded that it was suicide and not murder after re-evaluating Sushant's autopsy. However, the family rejected the forensic examination report, calling it "faulty".

    Since 14 June, when the "Kai Po Che" film actor was found dead in his apartment, India's federal agencies, including the anti-drug agency, have summoned several top actors, like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh, for questioning.

