Indian Forces Kill Two Alleged Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

A total of 206 terrorism-related incidents have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir between 5 August of last year and 31 August of this year, junior Home Minister G Kishen Reddy told the Indian parliament in September. By contrast, during the same period a year ago, there were 443 such incidents, as per official statistics.

Two purported terrorists have been killed in the Chakura area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district after a brief encounter with security forces.

A joint security operation between the Jammu & Kashmir police, Indian Army, and the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is underway. The identities of the slain individuals is also being ascertained.

The Kashmir Zone Police said through their Twitter handle that they would share the details later.

New Delhi has claimed a significant drop in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since the federal government's decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's decades-old special status in August 2019 and divide the state into two federally-administered territories.

Meanwhile, security operations targeting terrorists continue in full swing in the Indian-administered region.

On 7 October, in a separate encounter in Shopian, three terrorists were gunned down by Indian security forces in the village of Sugan.

On 12 October, Indian security forces shot dead two terrorists, one of them allegedly a foreign national, in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir.