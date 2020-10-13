Top Indian Jewellery Brand Withdraws Hindu-Muslim Unity Ad After Outrage on Social Media

Popular Indian jewellery brand Tanishq has cancelled its latest advertisement campaign Ekatvam (Oneness) after it caused a massive backlash on social media for featuring an interfaith married couple.
Viewers attacked the brand with a Twitter campaign #BoycottTanishq and criticised it for promoting “love jihad”, a derogatory reference to interfaith couples with a Muslim husband and a Hindu wife.
The video of the advertisement was made private on its YouTube channel after the controversy. However, Tanishq has yet to make a formal statement on the decision to withdraw the campaign.
Several political leaders, including Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor have come out in support of Tanishq, saying those rejecting the advertisement should boycott India - the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world.
So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of @TanishqJewelry for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world -- India? pic.twitter.com/cV0LpWzjda— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 13, 2020
The hate campaign against Tanishq is precisely the reason why we need more symbols of Hindu-Muslim unity. We need to celebrate India and her youth who are transcending barriers of religion, gender, caste and colour. Tanishq might have given up, proud Indians will not. Jai Hind 🇮🇳— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) October 13, 2020
Tanishq has officially withdrawn their ad after being trolled viciously. Here's why this is a very sad state of affairs, and context from other such ads that were trolled (and some, withdrawn) https://t.co/Nb0cSiTPHX pic.twitter.com/sn3IMBqdmC— Karthik (@beastoftraal) October 13, 2020
The advertisement, which was released on 9 October, showed a Muslim family throwing a traditional Hindu baby shower for the pregnant daughter-in-law. However, a section of people took offence because the ad showed a Hindu bride at a Muslim home and not the other way round.
Earlier, detergent brand Surf excel and tea brand Red Label had faced such a backlash for advertisements showing Hindu-Muslim unity.
