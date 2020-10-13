Register
06:50 GMT13 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun speaks during a joint press conference with Lithuanian Foreign Minister (unseen) after a meeting in Vilnius on August 24, 2020.

    We Have Been 'Too Cautious' with China, US Deputy Secretary of State Says During India Visit

    © AFP 2020 / PETRAS MALUKAS
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0d/1080754598_0:21:3016:1717_1200x675_80_0_0_e0aa0e249590239d7ec411b79b4d329f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202010131080754117-we-have-been-too-cautious-with-china-us-deputy-secretary-of-state-says-during-india-visit/

    US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the opening day of his two-day visit to New Delhi on Monday.

    New Delhi and Washington have been “too cautious” in developing strategic linkages among themselves and with other Quad countries because of China, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun stated on Monday.

    “We have been too cautious,” Beigun said while delivering a keynote address at the India-US Forum in New Delhi on Monday evening. The US Deputy Secretary is on a two-day visit to India, which will be followed by another couple of days in Bangladesh.

    “Last week’s important and successful Quad ministerial leaves the United States confident that perhaps, just maybe, we can say that we are present at the creation of those strategic linkages…” Biegun reckoned, referring to the ministerial-level consultations among Japan, India, Australia, and the US in Tokyo on 6 October. 

    The State Department official noted in his speech that a 2+2 Dialogue between the US and India would be held "later in the year", but did not divulge any specific dates. 

    Beigun cited an earlier statement by India’s former ambassador to China Ashok Kantha during his speech to highlight that the Quad grouping was “still a work in progress”.

    “A relationship with the United States helps in our dealings with China, more so in a situation where the capability gap between India and China is increasing day-to-day. We have to work with like-minded countries, and that includes the United States, Japan, Australia and many other countries,” said the US official, who quoted the former Indian envoy to Beijing in his address.

    “So much more effort needs to be put in to flesh out the idea of the Quad and see how it can become an effective lateral grouping,” he added, quoting Kantha further.

    Biegun stated during his speech that the US “certainly benefits” from a “strong and prosperous” India.

    He expressed confidence that India and the US would continue to bolster their partnership, regardless of the outcome of the US Presidential vote scheduled for 3 November.

    Military trucks carrying supplies move towards forward areas in the Ladakh region, September 15, 2020
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India, China Set for 7th Round of Military Talks Over Ladakh Border Dispute
    “And our cooperation can come in far more ways than in the past, particularly with the advance of technology, the shifts in global economic influence, and changing geopolitical circumstances,” he said during his speech.

    Biegun conceded during his speech that the post-World War 2 alliances between the US and countries in the Indo-Pacific region needed “rejuvenation” to reflect the geopolitical realities of the times.

    The significant remarks by the US Deputy Secretary of State come amid a five-month old military standoff between China and India in the eastern Ladakh region.

    During the seventh round of military commander-level talks between the countries on Monday, New Delhi reportedly asked for total disengagement of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops from eastern Ladakh, which straddles the de-facto and disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) border between the two Asian neighbours.

    Related:

    Japan Holds Naval Exercise With China's 'Iron Brother' Pakistan Amid High Decibel Quad Meet - Video
    Australia's Stance Towards Quad Has 'Changed Drastically' in COVID Era, Ex-Indian Diplomat Says
    Pompeo 'Maliciously' Creating Conflict, US Must End 'Cold War Mentality', China Says Amid Quad Talks
    Tags:
    US, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse