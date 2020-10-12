B-town Stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, Salman and Others Unite Against Irresponsible Media Reporting

After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai flat on 14 June, some TV news channels lashed out by attacking the entire film industry, launching allegations of rampant recreational drug use. Now, Bollywood has united to fight against the irresponsible reporting of sensitive matters.

Bollywood superstars have joined hands in their fight against “irresponsible reporting by certain media houses”; they filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court on Monday against several TV news channels and journalists for defaming the Hindi film industry.

Stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and many others are now taking action against the media agencies.

One such suit has been filed against Republic TV, a news channel, and its journalists Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari; another has been launched against Times Now and its reporters Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar.

[BREAKING] Suit has been filed before Delhi High Court by four Bollywood industry Assns & 34 leading Bollywood producers AGAINST



Republic TV

Arnab Goswami

Pradeep Bhandari

Times Now

Rahul Shivshankar

Navika Kumar @navikakumar @pradip103 @RShivshankar #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/NXAP4w1Uvp — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 12, 2020

The lawsuit also requests that the court demand that TV channels restrain from launching 'media trials' targeting film personalities and interfering with their right to privacy.

It also asks that the channels, as well as social media platforms, to "refrain from making or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood and its members".

The Film and Television Producers Guild of India (PGI) and Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) have also joined the suit.

This has sparked many reactions from people on social media, making #BollywoodStrikesBack trend on Twitter.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who reportedly alleged the use of drugs at Bollywood parties and the prevalence of nepotism in the film industry, also reacted strongly to it.

Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it’s lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack https://t.co/TORYVWQYa0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020 Their is an unwritten law in the film industry ‘you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours’ the only basis of their loyalty to each other. Since I am born I am seeing only these handful of men from the film families run the industry. When will this change? #BollywoodStrikesBack — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

Many celebrities have appreciated the move taken by the industry collectively.

#BollywoodStrikesBack About time too! These news media channels had crossed all limits. Using stars and abusing them for TRPs!! Why should it be tolerated? — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) October 12, 2020​

The biggest Bollywood studios, production houses and organisations have come together to sue Republic TV, Times Now and its editors, on the same day as some of India's most respected companies (Bajaj, Parle-G) have blacklisted hateful TV channels for advertising.



ABOUT. TIME!!! — Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) October 12, 2020 Conspicuous by its absence is our director's association. https://t.co/fOGCYr49dW — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 12, 2020​

The Bollywood superstars came together to fight alleged media slander has come days after India's independent TV watchdog slapped a $1,366 fine on a channel last Thursday. It also asked three other channels to apologise for their insensitive reporting and sensationalisation of Sushant's death.

The News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) censured the Hindi channels Aaj Tak, Zee News, and News 24 for running insensitive tag lines that had the effect of violating the privacy and affecting the dignity of the deceased.