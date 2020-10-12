'Lunch's Ready, Where You At': Momma Leopard Searches For Her Baby Standing on 2 Legs

Somewhere in a dense jungle, a mommy leopardess was captured on camera, searching for her cub in a meadow of tall elephant grass.
Since leopards are naturally gifted at camouflaging themselves, the mother stands tall on two legs to widen her eye span to spot her cub in the thick grass.
Watch this video that has now found its way on Twitter, it’s a magnificent sight you wouldn't normally see in everyday life.
Mother leopard...— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 11, 2020
Searching for separated cub,repeatedly standing on hind legs.
Shared by BTN. pic.twitter.com/IEyeCwgiO5
All comments
Show new comments (0)