Test Launch of India’s Subsonic 'Nirbhay' Cruise Missile Aborted in Eight Minutes: Here’s Why

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) test fired the “Nirbhay” missile at 10:30 AM (IST) into the Bay of Bengal on Monday from a test facility in the Indian state of Odisha. However, just eight minutes later, the trial was aborted.
This is the fourth time since 2013 that a trial launch of Nirbhay cruise missile has been stopped mid-way.
The Hindi word “Nirbhay” translates as “fearless”; upon completing its trials, potentially in the upcoming months, the cruise missile will formally be inducted by the Indian military.
Just eight minutes after its launch, the 800 km-range subsonic missile developed a snag due to which the trial was brought to an end, Hindustan Times reported, citing a DRDO official.
DRDO fires #Nirbhay cruise missile into sea hits abort after 8 minutes, expect next test for the missile in 1-2 months time frame.— Amiet R. Kashyap (@Amitraaz) October 12, 2020
The missiles will be formally inducted by the military after the next round of trials expected in a few months. pic.twitter.com/VLrnVmNJpU
#DRDO test fires #Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, expect next test for the missile in 1-2 months time frame. The missiles will be formally inducted by the military after the next round of trials expected in a few months. This was the Ninth test of different Missiles in 2 week. pic.twitter.com/Ua3k1aXp8X— Narendra Modi fan (@Modifan_BJP) October 12, 2020
The test launch of Nirbhay missile marked India’s 10th missile trial in the last 35 days amid ongoing border tensions with China.
Earlier last week, the DRDO successfully tested a new-generation anti-radiation missile called RUDRAM.
