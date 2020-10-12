Indian Kid's Salute to Armed Forces in Ladakh is Winning the Internet - Video

A video of a boy from the Indian union territory of Ladakh saluting the country’s paramilitary forces personnel is enthusiastically winning hearts on social media.
In the video, a local boy is standing on the roadside and saluting passing security personnel with pride.
Looking at his adorable gesture, one of the servicemen corrects his position, to which he enthusiastically responds, following the instructions immediately, like a little soldier on duty.
This is near Chushul village in Ladakh shot by @ITBP_official. May you always conquer the heights young Namgiyal pic.twitter.com/D1NLn1FiaS— Abhishek Bhalla (@AbhishekBhalla7) October 12, 2020
