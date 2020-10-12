Lashkar-e-Taiba Pakistani Terrorist Killed in Major Encounter in Kashmir

Kashmir police on Monday confirmed that a foreign terrorist from Pakistan, Saifullah, affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba had been trapped by security forces, along with a local militant. The Pakistani terrorist was involved in two recent attacks on the Indian army in Kashmir which led to the deaths of soldiers.

Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rambagh area on Monday. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway at the operation site.

The encounter came to an end after a fierce gun battle, lasting several hours, between the security forces and terrorists in the heart of the territory's capital city, Srinagar.

The police said that they were carrying out searches at around 7:45 a.m. (local time) when the militants opened fire on the forces from their hidden positions. The forces retaliated.

They added that a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant from Pakistan, Saifullah Danyali, was involved in various attacks on the army and has been active in Kashmir for the past year.

Top terrorist commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Saifullah Danyali, a resident of Pakistan and Irshad a resident of Pulwama, neutralised in today’s encounter in Srinagar (ANI)@KashmirPolice @crpf_srinagar pic.twitter.com/RYgk5S0Zup — TRACKER (@trackerterror) October 12, 2020

The gunfight comes after four terrorists, including two from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were eliminated in two separate encounters in south Kashmir. Lashkar-e-Taiba's top commander Zahid Nazir Bhat was also gunned down in the encounter. On Saturday, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, while two others were killed in Pulwama district.

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on 16 September maintained that terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have decreased by 54 percent since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. It stated that there have only been 206 violent incidents since 5 August 2019 as compared to 443 incidents in 2018 and 2019.