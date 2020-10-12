Bollywood Actress Sagarika Ghatge, Ex-Indian Cricketer Zaheer Khan Set to be Parents Soon

After celebrity couples Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif, now it’s the turn of actress Sagarika Ghatge and former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan to feel the happiness of becoming parents very soon.
Zaheer, who is currently in the UAE for the ongoing Indian Premier League, celebrated his 42nd birthday on 7 October with Sagarika and his Mumbai Indians (MI) cricket players.
In a video posted on the Mumbai Indians’ YouTube channel, Zaheer can be seen cutting a cake. The sight of Sagarika wearing a loose black gown has sparked the imagination of gossip columnists and netizens alike.
On Monday, their multual friends confirmed that they are expecting their first child, according to the Mumbai Mirror.
