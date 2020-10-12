Register
12:36 GMT12 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Craftsman Kaushik Ghosh gives finishing touches to a fiberglass idol of Hindu Goddess Durga before sending to the USA where it will be used for the Durga Puja festival, inside his workshop in Kolkata on June 4, 2020.

    COVID-19 Damps Spirit of Hindu Festivals Despite Lifted Curbs on Public Gatherings

    © AFP 2020 / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Two major Hindu festivals fall in the month of October – Durga Puja celebrating the victory of the goddess Durga over the shape-shifting buffalo demon Mahishasura, and Ramlila, commemorating God Rama's victory over the Ravan. They culminate in Dussehra, the whole lot lasting about a fortnight.

    People in Delhi who witness big celebrations during this festive season which traditionally falls in October will have to celebrate two of their most keenly awaited festivals with rather more restraint than usual this year. 

    The Government of Delhi has lifted bans on public gatherings during Durga Puja and Ramlila but crowds are not allowed to exceed 200 because of COVID-19 safeguards. The two festivals are usually celebrated in a big way.

    Festival organisers, however, say it is not possible for them to obtain appropriate venues and permits in such a short time so they will not stage the usual festivities.

    Arjun Kumar, secretary of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee which organises a 10-day re-enactment of Lord Rama's life through drama performances, in the national capita, told Sputnik that the local government's stipulations had rendered it almost impossible to stage their event. “Celebrations cannot be held according to the conditions and stipulations laid down by the Delhi government. This is no commercial programme, but a socio-religious festival. One of the conditions is seating capacity should not exceed 200. And, if officers find anyone standing, the permission can be withdrawn.” 

    Kumar, whose association is one of the best established organisers, said the notification was issued on Sunday and at such notice, booking the venue and receiving all the mandatory clearances from several civic agencies could not be done.

    “At the most we would consider celebrations on the concluding day, Dussehra, by burning the effigy of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnatha. Legend says they were killed by Lord Rama, before he ended his 14 years of exile in the forest, with the help of a troop of monkeys".

    On the other hand, Durga Puja organisers said the customary rituals would be scaled down drastically to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

    This festival is consists of erecting a makeshift temple under highly decorated big tents.

    “We have booked a hall to conduct the six-day puja in a limited manner, following all guidelines issued by the Delhi Government,” said Biswanath Bandopadhyay, a member of the organising committee of Bengali Association in northwest Delhi. 

    Staged across Delhi 10 days before the festival of Dussehra, Ramlilas generally attract huge gatherings. The country's President, Prime Minister and prominent political leaders attend the celebrations on the concluding day when massive effigies of demons are burnt in the presence of thousands of people.

    Related:

    'Replica' of India's Biggest Sikh Shrine 'Golden Temple' at Durga Puja Festival Sparks Row
    Chill Pill: Bollywood Celebrities Take Break From Work to Join 'Durga Puja Festivities In India'
    COVID Dampens Ganesha Festivities: Idol Sculptors Left in Lurch Over Celebration Curbs in India
    Tags:
    COVID-19, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Female participants at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan
    Slim and Muscular: Athletes Compete at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse