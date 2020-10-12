Elderly Man Buried Alive by Nephews in India for 'Practicing Witchcraft', Report Says

On average, an Indian is killed every other day for alleged involvement in witchcraft, as per the country’s 2000-2016 crime records. Many of the victims of these community witch-hunts are said to be women.

A man in his eighties was ‘buried alive’ by his nephews in the Indian state of Meghalaya for 'practicing witchcraft', the Times of India reported on Monday.

Police said they have recovered the body of the victim, Morris Marngar, who had been taken away from his daughter’s home by his nephews and “confined” at his niece’s place in Nongdisong village, according to West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Hebert G. Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh said the octogenarian was “buried alive” on 7 October.

A senior police official said local police received a missing person’s complaint at one of the police stations in the state’s West Khasi District on 10 October.

Three persons have been arrested while a manhunt is underway to nab 18 other people accused of involvement in the incident, police said.

Witch-hunting is particularly prevalent in rural parts of India. India’s National Crime Records’ Bureau (NCRB) has documented over 2,500 people across the country, mostly women, being subjected to torture and then killed on suspicion of being witches.

One-hundred and thirty four people in India were killed in 2016 for practicing black magic, according to official data.