Indian Airline Staffers Make Disabled Kid’s First Flight Memorable in Viral Video

A group of crew members from the Indian airline IndiGo musically greeted a boy with muscular dystrophy (MD) at Surat airport in Gujarat state by signing and dancing.
Since he was very young, Parth has been battling MD, which leads to increasing weakening and breakdown of skeletal muscles over time. There are different forms of MD, and while some patients live a normal life span with the disability, others succumb to the pain earlier in their lives.
Video clips of the IndiGo crew members dancing to the famous song “Mukabala” while welcoming Parth aboard his first flight have gone viral on social media. The boy can be seen smiling shyly through his face shield while being grandly escorted by airport staffers playing the guitar and singing songs.
The little boy received warm welcome by both airport & @IndiGo6E staff, who accompanied him with the tunes of guitar & surprised him with a dance gig before he boarded the plane. #AAI is glad to have made Parth feel special.Wishing him best of health. #AAICares, so does @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/t7A192CXrL— Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) October 11, 2020
The videos have garnered overwhelming responses from netizens, who commended IndiGo for its “wonderful gesture”.
