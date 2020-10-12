Major Power Outage Reported Across Mumbai, India

Large parts of Mumbai, India's second largest city and financial capital, experienced a power outage on Monday morning, affecting the city’s local train network and other services. A spokesperson for Central Railways appealed to the commuters to "bear with us" as authorities tried to fix the electric supply.
“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences are regretted,” said a tweet posted by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Electricity, which manages the city's electric supply.
A report in the Indian Express, citing local officials, claimed that it would take up to an hour to restore power in the affected areas. The report said that hospitals had immediately switched to back-up to continue electric supply to ventilators. The ongoing COVID pandemic has left Mumbai one of the worst-hit cities in India.
Social media users took to Twitter within minutes of the power cuts in the city and neighbouring suburbs.
Major Power Failure across Mumbai, No electricity in major parts of Mumbai & Suburbs.#NoElectricity #PowerFailure #MumbaiPowerCut@TataPower @Adani_Elec_Mum @myBESTElectric— Vishal Dedhia (@vishudedhia) October 12, 2020
Power failure in Greater Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivili, Navi Mumbai, Bhivandi, Vasai, Virar, Mira Bhayandar.@CNBC_Awaaz @Network18Group @CNBCTV18Live https://t.co/a1fMn2MXdk— Shail Bhatnagar (@shail_bhatnagar) October 12, 2020
POWER FAILURE IN MUMBAI !— Nidhi Kamdar 🇮🇳 (@NidhiKamdarMH) October 12, 2020
Totally experiencing that since months ... and now LITERALLY!
Power CUT... 😱 perhaps Mumbai and Maharashtra needs a Power REPAIR, power CHANGE for a better energy supply to not ruin lives of people at large further !
