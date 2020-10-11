Register
10:34 GMT11 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Supreme Court of India

    Indian State Chief Alleges Top Court Judge Influencing Politically Sensitive Matters

    © Wikipedia /
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104977/81/1049778119_0:192:2048:1344_1200x675_80_0_0_b512af4a556eba24c114233bb7612c04.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202010111080736440-indian-state-chief-alleges-top-court-judge-influencing-politically-sensitive-matters/

    India’s Supreme Court is generally considered impartial, but it has been subject to public scrutiny recently, especially after the court punished a senior lawyer for contempt. The court in its judgement said, “The foundation of the judiciary is the trust and the confidence of the people in its ability to deliver fearless and impartial justice.”

    In an unprecedented move, an Indian state chief has complained to the Chief Justice of the country that an Indian Supreme Court judge has been influencing politically sensitive matters in his state.

    In a letter, the Minister Chief of Andhra Pradesh, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleged that a sitting Supreme Court justice was biased in favour of the opposition party in the state, the Telugu Desam Party, and expressed hope that the the Chief Justice of India's Supreme Court take steps to ensure that the “State Judiciary’s neutrality is maintained”.

    ​Reddy cited certain judgements in of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, which allegedly “demonstrates the nexus of Shri Justice V.N. Ramana, TDP and a few Honourable Judges of the High Court.”

    Justice N.V. Ramana is next in the line to be Chief Justice of India. Reddy pointed out that Justice Ramana was earlier the “legal advisor and Additional Advocate General in the past advising the government run by the TDP (Telugu Desam Party)”.

    In his eight-page letter, the head of the state alleged that Justice Ramana’s proximity to TDP leader and former Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, as well as referenced an investigation into “questionable transactions of land” involving two daughters of Justice Ramana during Naidu's tenure.

    Reddy’s YSR Congress Party defeated the earlier government headed by Naidu in elections held in May, 2019.

    There was no parallel in recent history in India, when the head of a state has openly directed accusations at a Supreme Court justice.

    A judge of the Supreme Court cannot be removed from the office except by an order of the President passed after an address in each house of Parliament, supported by not less than two-thirds of members present and voting.

     

    Related:

    Indian Lawyer Prashant Bhushan Facing Contempt Charges, Refuses to Apologise to Top Judge, Court
    India’s Top Court Slaps Symbolic INR 1 Fine on Lawyer Prashant Bhushan After Contempt Tweet Trial
    India's Supreme Court Orders Top Probe Agency to Investigate Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Case
    Tags:
    judge, Corruption, Andhra Pradesh, Supreme Court of India, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse