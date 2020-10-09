India’s Anti-Terror Squad Arrests Aerospace Firm Employee for Passing Secret Info to Pakistan

An employee of India’s state-funded Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been arrested for supplying secret information to Pakistan's spy agency the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Maharashtra State Police revealed on Friday.
The man has been accused of supplying crucial information about fighter aircraft and their manufacturing unit to the ISI, said the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Nashik, Maharashtra state.
"The Nashik unit of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) received reliable intelligence about the man, who was in constant touch with ISI", a police official said.
The official confirmed that the man was allegedly supplying secret information related to the HAL aircraft manufacturing unit at Ozar near Nashik as well as sensitive details about Indian fighter jets.
The offence has been registered under the Official Secrets Act and three mobile handsets with five SIM cards and two memory cards have been seized from him.
The Nashik unit of HAL has manufactured MiG-21FL fighters, K-13 missiles, and Su-30 MKI fighter jets, among other aircraft.
The accused has been in police custody for 10 days and was produced before the court on Friday.
